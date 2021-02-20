Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuppersmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD
Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kuppersmith works at
Dr. Kuppersmith's Office Locations
College Station1730 Birmingham Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 693-6000
Texas ENT & Allergy Associates122 Medical Park Ln, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (979) 693-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant diagnostician and Davinci robotic surgical specialist. Listens and cares about patients individually. Kind bedside manner.
About Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013959287
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuppersmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuppersmith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuppersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuppersmith works at
Dr. Kuppersmith has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuppersmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppersmith.
