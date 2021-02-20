See All Otolaryngologists in College Station, TX
Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD

Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kuppersmith works at Texas ENT & Allergy Associates in College Station, TX with other offices in Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuppersmith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    College Station
    1730 Birmingham Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 693-6000
  2. 2
    Texas ENT & Allergy Associates
    122 Medical Park Ln, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 693-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Memorial Hospital

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 20, 2021
    Brilliant diagnostician and Davinci robotic surgical specialist. Listens and cares about patients individually. Kind bedside manner.
    — Feb 20, 2021
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Kuppersmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuppersmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuppersmith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuppersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuppersmith has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuppersmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppersmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuppersmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuppersmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

