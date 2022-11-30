Overview of Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD

Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Lakatos works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.