Dr. Ronald Landry, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Landry, MD
Dr. Ronald Landry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.
Dr. Landry's Office Locations
Eyecare Associates4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-9825
Raceland5138 HIGHWAY 1, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 532-3042
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great eye doctor, he solved my issue after seeing another doctor. Seems like a experienced, old school doctor not afraid to prescribe atypical treatment.
About Dr. Ronald Landry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1992870620
Education & Certifications
- La State University
- Charity Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Landry has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Floaters, and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.