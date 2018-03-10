Overview of Dr. Ronald Landry, MD

Dr. Ronald Landry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.



Dr. Landry works at EYECARE ASSOCIATES in Metairie, LA with other offices in Raceland, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.