Dr. Ronald Joe Leckie, DO

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Joe Leckie, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Leckie works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Medical Center
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Ankle Disorders
Detoxification Evaluation
Burn Injuries
Ankle Disorders

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 11, 2019
    Caring and listens to you!
    — Feb 11, 2019
    About Dr. Ronald Joe Leckie, DO

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982797395
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leckie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leckie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leckie works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Leckie’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leckie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leckie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leckie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leckie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

