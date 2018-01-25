Dr. Ronald Lederman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Lederman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Lederman, MD
Dr. Ronald Lederman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Lederman's Office Locations
LKO Bingham Farms31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 235, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 669-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Lederman Kwartowitz Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2300 Haggerty Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 669-2000
Beaumont-Botsford Campus28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208N, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 669-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician and I would say Dr.Lederman is a " physician's physician " : he is skilled caring, communicative, warm and good natured. I found him by chance after my wife accidentally ended up in his consultation room ; he had her terrible plantar fascitis on the way to recovery in a very short time when her condition had become unbearable after six months, I recommend Dr. L enthusiastically. Anthony Michaels D.O.
About Dr. Ronald Lederman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1609855253
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clin University Tenn Med Center
- Campbell Clinic-University Of Tennessee
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lederman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lederman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lederman has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lederman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lederman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.