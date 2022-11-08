Dr. Ronald Leo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Leo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Leo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leo works at
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional. Made me feel at ease. Explained in words that a senior adult could understand.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295700623
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem|University Of Fl College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Leo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leo has seen patients for Nausea, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Leo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.