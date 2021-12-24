Overview

Dr. Ronald Leonard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Leonard works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.