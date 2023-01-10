Overview of Dr. Ronald Levit, MD

Dr. Ronald Levit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Levit works at Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - Richmond Hill in Richmond Hill, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.