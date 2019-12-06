Dr. Lewis Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronald Lewis Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Lewis Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Newark Health Care Center Sports Medicine200 Hygeia Dr Ste 1360, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-1929
Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants3105 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 623-1929
ChristianaCare Cardiology Consultants3521 Silverside Rd Ste 1C, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 623-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been patients of Dr Lewis for years. He is kind, knowledgeable, and takes his time to explain everything to you. He always puts us at ease and thoroughly explains our health situation. I fully recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Ronald Lewis Jr, DO
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1790751741
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
