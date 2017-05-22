Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO
Overview of Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO
Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
-
1
Delaware Interventional Spine Associates LLC1673 S State St Ste B, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-8444
-
2
Mbs Healthcare1000 N West St Ste 1200, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (610) 692-6280
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Attentive and spent time with me
About Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760404057
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.