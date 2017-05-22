See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dover, DE
Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO

Pain Medicine
2.4 (34)
Map Pin Small Dover, DE
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO

Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Dr. Lieberman works at Delaware Spine Institute LLC in Dover, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Interventional Spine Associates LLC
    1673 S State St Ste B, Dover, DE 19901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 674-8444
  2. 2
    Mbs Healthcare
    1000 N West St Ste 1200, Wilmington, DE 19801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 692-6280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760404057
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

