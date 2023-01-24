Dr. Ronald Liskanich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liskanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Liskanich, DO
Overview
Dr. Ronald Liskanich, DO is a Dermatologist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Liskanich works at
Locations
Dr. Gloria Stevens & Dr. Ronald Liskanich /Upland Laser Dermatology954 W Foothill Blvd Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 949-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely professional,best dermatologist ever! Great diagnosis, great hands, agic touch. Extremely great results and I'm a very happy patient. Thank you doctor
About Dr. Ronald Liskanich, DO
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245391820
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology and Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liskanich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liskanich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liskanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liskanich works at
Dr. Liskanich has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liskanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liskanich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liskanich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liskanich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liskanich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.