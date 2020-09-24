Overview of Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD

Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez-Cepero works at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trichomoniasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.