Overview of Dr. Ronald Lopinto, MD

Dr. Ronald Lopinto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Lopinto works at OPHTHALMIC CONSULTANTS OF LI in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.