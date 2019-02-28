Dr. Ronald Lopinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Lopinto, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Lopinto, MD
Dr. Ronald Lopinto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Lopinto's Office Locations
Lopinto Eye Associates732 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-3911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best doctor in the Earth
About Dr. Ronald Lopinto, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.