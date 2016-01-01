Dr. Ronald Luethke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luethke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Luethke, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Luethke, MD
Dr. Ronald Luethke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Luethke works at
Dr. Luethke's Office Locations
-
1
Uhc Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery527 Medical Park Dr Ste 203, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3190
-
2
Community Care Pharmacy of Weston107 Staunton Dr, Weston, WV 26452 Directions (681) 342-3190
-
3
Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luethke?
About Dr. Ronald Luethke, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376518704
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luethke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luethke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luethke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luethke works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luethke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luethke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luethke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luethke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.