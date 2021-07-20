Dr. Ronald Macintyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macintyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Macintyre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Macintyre, MD
Dr. Ronald Macintyre, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Macintyre works at
Dr. Macintyre's Office Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-6621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sharp Memorial Hospital7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Macintyre to be very personable. He spent the time to review my condition with me and was open to my treatment suggestions. He seemed to have a very good grasp of the latest studies and research and was quite knowledgeable and engaging. Surgery went really well and recovery was quick. His nurse was a bit gruff but otherwise very good with me. I would definitely recommend Dr. Macintyre.
About Dr. Ronald Macintyre, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609886092
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macintyre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macintyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Macintyre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macintyre.
