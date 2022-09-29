Dr. Ronald Mancini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Mancini, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Mancini, MD
Dr. Ronald Mancini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Mancini's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-7688
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2020
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ut Southwestern Medical Group At North Dallas-ophthalmology12606 Greenville Ave Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 645-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mancini is one of my favorite doctors. He is incredibly smart and has a wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Ronald Mancini, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- Roger Williams Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.