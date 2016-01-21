Dr. Ronald Marino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Marino, DO
Overview of Dr. Ronald Marino, DO
Dr. Ronald Marino, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Marino's Office Locations
Winthrop Pediatric Associates222 Station Plz N, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2532
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marino is courteous and professional. He is amazing with children. Speaks to them at their level. Explains in laymen's terms his diagnosis and treatment plan. Takes the time to answer all questions without being condescending. Brings a comfort level when dealing with difficult medical conditions and the decision whether or not to medicate a child. Highly recommend. Downside is very long wait for initial appointments.
About Dr. Ronald Marino, DO
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
