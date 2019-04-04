Overview of Dr. Ronald Martin, DPM

Dr. Ronald Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Martin works at Flint Foot & Ankle in Flint, MI with other offices in Clio, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.