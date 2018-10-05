Dr. Ronald Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Martin, MD
Dr. Ronald Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery Inc.10300 N Illinois St Ste 2020, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 817-1976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
- 3 4233 Gateway Blvd Fl 3, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (317) 817-1976
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! I have never had such a lengthy, personal visit with a physician. Dr. Martin sat down with my wife and I for over an hour and explained all of the issues with Graves disease, drew pictures to help explain the disease and the effect that it can have on the orbits. He went over all treatment options and made a treatment plan. (My endocrinologist handed me a pamphlet and wouldn't answer half of my questions.) I was so thankful to have been referred to Dr. Martin
About Dr. Ronald Martin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790783561
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
