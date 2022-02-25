Dr. Ronald McFarland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFarland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald McFarland, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald McFarland, MD
Dr. Ronald McFarland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Mass EE Infirm-Harvard U
They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarland's Office Locations
- 1 2004 Hayes St Ste 645, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions
-
2
Ronald E Mcfarland MD2021 Church St # 606, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McFarland?
My visit went very well
About Dr. Ronald McFarland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1710932785
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm-Harvard U
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- USPHS Hosp
- Johnson C. Smith University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFarland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFarland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFarland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFarland has seen patients for Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFarland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McFarland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFarland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFarland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFarland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.