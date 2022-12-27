See All Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD

Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. McGavic works at Kentucky Psychiatry in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McGavic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Psychiatry Louisville
    801 Barret Ave Ste 110, Louisville, KY 40204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 792-0275
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Marijuana Addiction
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Marijuana Addiction

Treatment frequency



Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649683640
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald McGavic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGavic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGavic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGavic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGavic works at Kentucky Psychiatry in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. McGavic’s profile.

    Dr. McGavic has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGavic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGavic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGavic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGavic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGavic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.