Dr. Ronald McVicar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVicar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald McVicar, DO
Overview of Dr. Ronald McVicar, DO
Dr. Ronald McVicar, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. McVicar works at
Dr. McVicar's Office Locations
-
1
South Mt. Pleasant Office2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 766-7103
-
2
Surgery Center Of Charleston1849 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 766-7103
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McVicar?
I can’t say enough about Dr. McVicar and his staff. He removed a benign tumor about the size of a golf ball from my saliva gland near my right ear. I had an outstanding experience. He was able to prevent damage to my five facial nerves. He is very knowledgeable, explains everything, lets you know the worst scenario, has someone to call to check on you, and you leave the surgical unit with the medication you need.
About Dr. Ronald McVicar, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013980002
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McVicar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McVicar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McVicar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McVicar works at
Dr. McVicar has seen patients for Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McVicar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McVicar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McVicar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McVicar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McVicar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.