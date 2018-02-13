Overview of Dr. Ronald Miles, MD

Dr. Ronald Miles, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Dr. Miles works at Aspirus Heart & Lung Surgery in Wausau, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.