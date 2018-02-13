Dr. Ronald Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Miles, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Miles, MD
Dr. Ronald Miles, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles' Office Locations
-
1
Wausau Heart & Lung Surgeons425 Pine Ridge Blvd Ste 209, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Langlade Hospital
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Aspirus Network, Inc.
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miles?
We visited Dr. Miles for a second opinion for my spouse's heart valve condition. Dr. Miles was excellent at explaining the condition and did a better job of educating us on the diagnostic procedures than the physicians that actually performed the procedures at a different institution in the area. We immediately felt comfortable with him as a surgeon and the outcomes of surgery were excellent. The entire team at Aspirus was awesome.
About Dr. Ronald Miles, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184656225
Education & Certifications
- Foster G McGaw Hosp-Loyola U
- Foster G McGaw Hosp-Loyola U
- Loyola U
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miles works at
Dr. Miles has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.