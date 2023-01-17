Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ronald Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Cardiology, PC30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 220, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-9898
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is a master of the Heart..he explains and understands because of experience how to let you know the plan..he saved my life..he supports you on your journey to a better quality of life..Dr.Miller knows the answers ..He is a Champion for his patients heart health and you are lucky if he is your doctor..I know I am!!
About Dr. Ronald Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.