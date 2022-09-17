Dr. Ronald Minzter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minzter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Minzter, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Minzter, MD
Dr. Ronald Minzter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Minzter works at
Dr. Minzter's Office Locations
-
1
Ronald Minzter MD PC495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 2, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-5558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minzter?
We visited Dr. Ron because my sons vision was suddenly having issues. Once we got in the office from Receptionist to Dr. Ron it was a pleasant experience. It was really great with my son who is 12 at the time. He noticed something severely wrong with his left eye which led him to make some calls and get an MRI scheduled for son. Seven days later a tumor that was pressing his optic nerve was removed at Hackensack Meridian Hospital. Dr. Ron spend the time with my son and we never felt rushed. Even though it was a Friday afternoon he made sure to call the pediatrician and coordinate an MRI. They save my sons life. Another couple weeks with this tumor not being found my son may not be here today. Thank you for all you do and the countless children you have worked with and will continue too.
About Dr. Ronald Minzter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861587420
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minzter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minzter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minzter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minzter works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Minzter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minzter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minzter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minzter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.