Overview of Dr. Ronald Mullis, MD

Dr. Ronald Mullis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mullis works at Ozark Surgical Associates in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.