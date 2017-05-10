See All Family Doctors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Ronald Munson, MD

Family Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Munson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Munson works at Coastal Bend House Calls in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Corpus Christi Family Medical Association
    4444 Corona Dr Ste 130, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 992-4500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ronald Munson, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1538123062
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ronald Munson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Munson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Munson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Munson works at Coastal Bend House Calls in Corpus Christi, TX.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Munson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

