Overview

Dr. Ronald Nelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists- in South Bend, IN with other offices in Granger, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.