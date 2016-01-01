Dr. Ronald Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Pang, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Pang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Pang works at
Locations
Ronald J Pang MD2226 Liliha St Ste 413, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-2958
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Pang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1801996673
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pang works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.