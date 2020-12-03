Overview of Dr. Ronald Paret, MD

Dr. Ronald Paret, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Hahneman Medical College and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Paret works at Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care in Wallingford, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Dislocation and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.