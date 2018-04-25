Dr. Ronald Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Park, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Truecare2210 Mesa Dr Ste 300, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 966-3306
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Park is great with kids and really can get them to open up. It helps that he is a member of our community. He is an excellent doctor. Don’t settle for less.
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881695914
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
