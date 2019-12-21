Dr. Ronald Pellegrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellegrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Pellegrini, MD
Dr. Ronald Pellegrini, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.
Dept of Medicine, Hospital Medicine320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8820MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Distant relative on my father's side. Wonderful man, very kind. Fondly remembered.
About Dr. Ronald Pellegrini, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1841265006
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Pellegrini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
