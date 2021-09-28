Overview of Dr. Ronald Pelton, MD

Dr. Ronald Pelton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Pelton works at Ronald W Pelton MD in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.