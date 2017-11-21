Dr. Ronald Peroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Peroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Peroff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Peroff works at
Locations
Ronald Peroff MD Inc.1380 Lusitana St Ste 910, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 529-1033
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peroff was patient and answered any questions/concerns I had. His staff is very personable and very service oriented.
About Dr. Ronald Peroff, MD
- Family Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1750486817
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peroff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.