Dr. Ronald Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Perry, MD
Dr. Ronald Perry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
- 1 1314 S King St Ste 1151, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 946-4541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perry is a very caring person. I’m very happy, feeling lucky and blessed at the same time when his office accepted me. He treated the problems I was having trouble with and felt immediately results right after my visit with him. He is very knowledgeable and an expert in what he is doing. I am very thankful for his treatment and all the assistance of staff members at his office. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Ronald Perry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
