Overview

Dr. Ronald Pigeon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pigeon works at Sturdy Cardiology Associates in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.