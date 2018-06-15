Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Pitts, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Pitts, MD
Dr. Ronald Pitts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Pitts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pitts' Office Locations
-
1
Clinic Inc At Ruth Temple H Cthe3834 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90062 Directions (323) 730-1920
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitts?
I remember Dr. Pitts, when I was a little girl. I'm happy to know he is still practicing. He is so good with children.
About Dr. Ronald Pitts, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477699486
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts works at
Dr. Pitts speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.