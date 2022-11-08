See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Ronald Popper, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Popper, MD

Dr. Ronald Popper, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Popper works at Southern California Pulmonary And Sleep Disorders Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Popper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peter M Kelly
    317 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 557-9930
  2. 2
    Southern California Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 101, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 557-9930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 08, 2022
    IMPATIENT AND IN A HURRY AT APPOINTMENT
    — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Popper, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336162957
    Education & Certifications

    • Wadsworth Va
    • Good Samaritan Hosp
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    • Michigan State University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Popper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popper works at Southern California Pulmonary And Sleep Disorders Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Popper’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Popper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

