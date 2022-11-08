Dr. Ronald Popper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Popper, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Popper, MD
Dr. Ronald Popper, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Popper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Popper's Office Locations
-
1
Peter M Kelly317 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 557-9930
-
2
Southern California Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders2230 Lynn Rd Ste 101, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 557-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popper?
IMPATIENT AND IN A HURRY AT APPOINTMENT
About Dr. Ronald Popper, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1336162957
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth Va
- Good Samaritan Hosp
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popper works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Popper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.