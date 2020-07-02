See All General Surgeons in Newport News, VA
Dr. Ronald Post, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (35)
Map Pin Small Newport News, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ronald Post, MD

Dr. Ronald Post, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital Nyu School Of Med

Dr. Post works at TPMG General Surgery and Hernia Center in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Post's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TPMG General Surgery and Hernia Center
    860 Omni Blvd Ste 302, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 874-1077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Dr. Post and his entire team at TPMG are welcoming, comforting, and most of all, communicative. He did my port removal procedure and was extremely thorough in his explanations in his consultation appointment and right before they wheeled me back. While I am not anticipating any more surgeries in the near future, I do intend to keep him on my list of providers that I trust.
    Kimberly Artis — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Ronald Post, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1639121437
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital Nyu School Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Post, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Post is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Post has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Post has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Post works at TPMG General Surgery and Hernia Center in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Post’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Post. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Post.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Post, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Post appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

