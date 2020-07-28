Overview

Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Prussick works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.