Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology7101 Guilford Dr Ste 105, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (855) 314-1425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology6163 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (855) 314-1424Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I been going to Dr Prussick since 2015 and he has been the best doctor I have ever met to treat my psoriasis. The office and staff are so wonderful to me.
About Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588647085
Education & Certifications
- NCI/NIH
- University Toronto
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prussick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prussick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prussick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prussick has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prussick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prussick speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Prussick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prussick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prussick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prussick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.