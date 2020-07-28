See All Dermatologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (38)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Prussick works at Anne Arundel Dermatology in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    7101 Guilford Dr Ste 105, Frederick, MD 21704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 314-1425
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    6163 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 314-1424
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 28, 2020
    I been going to Dr Prussick since 2015 and he has been the best doctor I have ever met to treat my psoriasis. The office and staff are so wonderful to me.
    william barker — Jul 28, 2020
    About Dr. Ronald Prussick, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1588647085
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NCI/NIH
    Internship
    • University Toronto
    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
