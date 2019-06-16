Dr. Ronald Pyram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Pyram, MD
Dr. Ronald Pyram, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA.
- 1 529 Seven Bridge Rd Unit 101, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 362-7862
I drive almost an hour to Dr. Pyram from Northwest NJ. His out-of-network fee is very fair and he literally CHANGED MY LIFE. I am diabetic with hypothyroidism and never could find a good endo within a reasonable time frame. In one visit, Dr. Pyram changed my entire diabetes med regime. In 6 month I have lost 52 pounds and my A1C went from 9.9 to 6.3. My thyroid med dose is lower too. Good chance I will be entirely OFF Insulin very soon while other doctors just kept increasing my insulin doses. He returns phone calls personally and is a generally nice, funny, professional doctor. RECOMMEND HIGHLY.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Haitian Creole
- 1720241284
