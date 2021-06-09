Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Rabin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Rabin, MD
Dr. Ronald Rabin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Rabin's Office Locations
1
Ronald A Rabin MD PC7600 E Eastman Ave Ste 400, Denver, CO 80231 Directions (303) 369-3002
- 2 2696 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 369-3002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rabin is very professional and does a great job assessing and diagnosing the problem.
About Dr. Ronald Rabin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.