Dr. Ronald Rapoport, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Rapoport, MD
Dr. Ronald Rapoport, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rapoport's Office Locations
Southcoast Health Infectious Disease1030 President Ave Rm 221, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Rapoport for a few different issues and I was very satisfied with his care. He is a very bright guy and very knowledgeable. In each situation he explained to me what was causing my pain and resolved it.
About Dr. Ronald Rapoport, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1336154764
Education & Certifications
- Milwaukee Co Genl Hosp
- Med Coll Wi Affil Hosps, Rheumatology Med Coll Wi Affil Hosps, Internal Medicine Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapoport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapoport has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapoport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.
