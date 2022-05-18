Dr. Ronald Raymond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Raymond, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Raymond, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Danbury Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Specialists25 Germantown Rd Fl 2, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-0090
-
2
Northeast Medical Group Cardiac Specialists - Ridgefield30 Prospect St Ste 200, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 794-0090
-
3
Yale-New Haven Orgn Trnsplnt Center800 Howard Ave Fl 4, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2565
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
professional always. takes sufficient time.
About Dr. Ronald Raymond, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720013949
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raymond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raymond has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raymond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Raymond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raymond.
