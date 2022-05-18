Overview

Dr. Ronald Raymond, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Raymond works at Cardiac Specialists in Danbury, CT with other offices in Ridgefield, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.