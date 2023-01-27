Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Reiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Reiter, MD
Dr. Ronald Reiter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Reiter works at
Dr. Reiter's Office Locations
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Office11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiter?
Dr. Reiter is extremely approachable and friendly. I didn't feel the least bit rushed, and he explained everything clearly and made sure I had the opportunity for questions. The nurse and staff in the office were equally friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Ronald Reiter, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK / MEDICAL.FACULTY
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reiter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiter has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.