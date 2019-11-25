Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Richman, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Richman, MD
Dr. Ronald Richman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Richman works at
Dr. Richman's Office Locations
Plainview Hospital888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 626-6366
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor, compassionate, intelligent, friendly.
About Dr. Ronald Richman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Richman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman speaks Italian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
