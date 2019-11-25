See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plainview, NY
Dr. Ronald Richman, MD

Internal Medicine
2.3 (3)
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Richman, MD

Dr. Ronald Richman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Richman works at North American Partners ANS in Plainview, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plainview Hospital
    888 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 626-6366
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 25, 2019
    excellent doctor, compassionate, intelligent, friendly.
    harvey manes — Nov 25, 2019
    About Dr. Ronald Richman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861434714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richman works at North American Partners ANS in Plainview, NY. View the full address on Dr. Richman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

