Dr. Ronald Rosen, MD
Dr. Ronald Rosen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
- St. Charles Bend
In the years he was my PCP I experienced his care to be thoughtful, skilled, and professional. He treated me primarily with acupuncture for asthma. I would go so far as to say he healed me of this debilitating condition. I am a Christian and believe in healing, not just treatment.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (UNAM) / ESCUELA DE MEDECINA DEL INSTITUTO WESTHILL
- Internal Medicine
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
