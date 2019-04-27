Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD
Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Dr. Rosso works at
Dr. Rosso's Office Locations
-
1
Peninsula Plastic Surgery3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 306, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc
About Dr. Ronald Rosso, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1215023411
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery - Wayne State University / The Detroit Medical Center
- General Surgery - Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- UC Irvine - BS Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosso accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosso speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.