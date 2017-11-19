Overview of Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD

Dr. Ronald Rubenstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Rubenstein works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Circumcision and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.