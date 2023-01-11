Dr. Ronald Saff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Saff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Saff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their fellowship with Med College Wisc Affil Hosps
Dr. Saff works at
Allergy&Asthma Diagnostic Ctr2300 Centerville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 386-6680
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
I had my yearly visit , and everyone was very friendly and treated me like family. Paper work was easy and they had check my insurance before I got there . Barely waited to get into a room . Very efficient staff and Dr Saff was also attentive to me .
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1528075249
- Med College Wisc Affil Hosps
- Presby University Penn Mc
- Presby University Penn Mc|Presby-U Penn Mc
Dr. Saff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Saff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Saff works at
561 patients have reviewed Dr. Saff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.